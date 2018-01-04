Denver Broncos staff to coach North team at 2018 Senior Bowl

DENVER – The Broncos’ coaching staff will get their first look at some of the college players that could help them retool later this month, as staffers will be coaching the North team at the Senior Bowl on Jan. 27.

A pool of prospective NFL players will play at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. to try and improve their draft stock and make an NFL roster next year.

The Broncos’ staff will coach the North team, while coaches from the Houston Texas will be in charge of the South team. There are also three practices ahead of the game itself. Denver’s training, equipment, video, operations and PR staffs will also be working the Senior Bowl.

“We jumped at the opportunity for the Broncos to work the Senior Bowl,” said John Elway, the President of Football Operations and GM for the Broncos. “On both the coaching and personnel sides, the experiences gives us a chance to meet these prospects and get to know them on and off the field.”

This is the seventh time Broncos’ staffers will coach a team at the Senior Bowl, though they haven’t done so since 1989. It’s also the fourth time head coach Vance Joseph will coach in the game.

Having coached the Senior Bowl in the past, it’s a tremendous evaluation tool spending all week with these players in a variety of group and individual settings,” Joseph said. “From the meeting rooms to the practice field, the Senior Bowl experience lets us see how these prospects work and prepare in a competitive environment.”

Dozens of players have already accepted invites to the Senior Bowl. As the Broncos look for a new quarterback, they will get a chance to see several of the prospects, including Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield; Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph; and Washington State’s Luke Falk.

