CSU men's basketball coach Larry Eustachy placed on administrative leave

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Larry Eustachy, the head coach of the CSU men’s basketball team, has been placed on administrative leave as officials continue their investigation into previous allegations of abuse toward players in the team.

Associate head coach Steve Barns will take his place in the meantime, including Saturday night’s game against Nevada, according to a statement from athletic director Joe Parker, who announced the decision early Saturday afternoon in a statement sent to Denver7.

“I have asked head coach Larry Eustachy to temporarily step away from the men’s basketball program, as he has been placed on administrative leave while we conclude our climate assessment,” Parker said. “We are diligently working through this assessment as expeditiously as possible, understanding the importance of a thorough and fair process. No conclusions have been made."

Saturday’s news comes after Parker’s announcement last Wednesday, in which he said the school was performing the climate assessment following a report published online by former Rocky Mountain Collegian sports editor Justin Michael who said Parker was interviewing players about Eustachy's conduct.

The university looked into Eustachy in 2013-14 for creating an atmosphere of "fear and intimidation" among his players. In documents obtained by the Coloradoan nearly a year ago, Eustachy acknowledged he "crossed the line" when asked about the atmosphere within the program by former athletic director Jack Graham.

Eustachy is in his sixth year with Colorado State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.