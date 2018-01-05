Colorado Rockies spring training tickets go on sale Saturday

DENVER – If, like us, you’ve been waiting for football season to be finally over and for baseball season to begin, well then buckle up: Individual spring training tickets for the Colorado Rockies go on sale Saturday.

The single-game tickets for the Colorado Rockies’ Spring Training games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick will go on sale January 6 starting at 10:00 a.m., a spokesperson for the team said in a news release Thursday.

The Rockies open the Cactus League schedule as the home team against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields on February 23. The Rockies will play 16 home games and three road games against Arizona at Salt River Fields.

If you’d like to go, tickets can be purchased at the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick Center Field Ticket Office, the Coors Field Ticket Office, all Rockies Dugout Store locations, online at rockies.com/spring, by calling (888) 490-0383 or by calling (480) 362-9467 (WINS).

Pricing ranges from $13-$40 for each ticket. General admission lawn seating, which holds 4,000 people, will start at $13-$19 and tickets for 7,000 reserved seats in the seating bowl will start at $24-$40.