Officials plan for growth of electric cars on Colorado roads

DENVER (AP) — Officials expect the number of electric cars on Colorado roads to increase exponentially over the next decade, and state officials are figuring out how to keep those vehicles charged.

The Denver Post reports that as more drivers switch to electric, Colorado utilities will need to supply more electricity and improve the power grid to meet the added demand.

State officials are also working to coordinate efforts to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations. Colorado is part of a recently created coalition of eight states seeking to electrify thousands of miles of highways in a coordinated way.

Colorado Energy Office officials say state forecasts show more than 300,000 electric cars hitting the streets by 2030 under a moderate adoption scenario. A more aggressive forecast shows more than 900,000.