Debbie's Deals: Ski lift ticket deals from Shell, Colorado Ski Country

Want to ski, but hate the high price of lift tickets?

Here are a few options to find discounted tickets:

Shell gas stations

Buy at least 10 gallons of gas and get a free voucher for a buy one, get one free lift ticket at Copper, Crested Butte, Powderhorn or Sunlight. Learn more about the deal here.

5th and 6th grade passport

Colorado Ski Country has a special for 5th and 6th graders. 5th graders get a passport with three lift tickets at 22 resorts for free. 6th graders can get the same passport for $125. However, applications are due by January 31st. Learn more here.

Ruby Hill

Have you heard of the Ruby Hill Rail Yard? It's a ski hill and terrain park in Denver that is free and open daily until 9 p.m. Learn more here.

Loveland Pass

Buy a Loveland Pass for $69 and get your first ski day free. Lift tickets currently starts at $75, so you're already saving money. The Loveland Pass also gets you discount tickets of $49-$57 per day and every 5th day is free. You can buy the pass online.

