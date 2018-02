The Outlets at Castle Rock are celebrating the Lunar New Year by giving you the gift.

Stop by the customer service desk and say "Happy New Year" to receive a red envelope. Inside the envelope, you'll find gift cards and other promotions.

The red envelope giveaway run until Monday, February 19.

Children 12 and under can get traditional lanterns and decorations at the customer service desk. Decorate the lantern and bring it back to customer service for an $8 gift card for the Outlets.

Learn more about the promotion on the Outlets' website.

