Debbie's Deals: Got a ski pass? Get deals from Chipotle, Pizzeria Locale

If you've got a ski lift ticket or a season pass, we've got deals.

Chipotle

On Monday, January 22, all Colorado skiers and snowboarders with an active season pass can score buy one, get one meal at Chipotle.

The offer is good from from 3 – 9 p.m. at Chipotle locations in Colorado. Offer good on burritos, tacos, salads or bowls. Thanks to Emily for this tip.

Pizzeria Locale

Bring your 2018 ski pass, or even a 2018 lift ticket, to any Denver Pizzeria Locale location on Wednesdays in January and get a buy one, get one free deal on pizza. Limit one per pass/ticker holder. Thanks to Libby for this tip.

Monarch Mountain

And here's one more deal!

Monarch Mountain is offering a free lift ticket on Monday (January 22) in exchange for canned food and cash donations. Food donations will go to the Salida Grainery and cash donations will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Chaffee County. Read more here.

