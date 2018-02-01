Debbie's Deals: Get free bagels at Bruegger's Bagels on Thursday, Feb. 1

Deb Stanley
8:17 PM, Jan 31, 2018
1 hour ago
bruegger's bagels

Bagels -- These breakfast favorites are packed with refined carbs that result in a major energy crash and mood bust before lunchtime.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

We love freebies and we've got a good one today!

Get three free bagels at Bruegger's Bagels on Thursday, February 1 from opening until 11 a.m.

What's the catch? You have to go to Bruegger's website and them your email address and wait for the coupon to be emailed to you.

Get the details here.

Bruegger's has four locations in the Denver metro area -- two in Denver, one in Lakewood and one in Littleton. Get the exact addresses here to find the location closest to you.

Thank you to Denver7 anchor Nicole Brady for this tip! If you see a deal, E-mail me Debbie (Debbie@thedenverchannel.com).

Get the latest deals by signing up for a daily e-mail by visiting our e-mail newsletters page.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top