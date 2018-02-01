Debbie's Deals: Get free bagels at Bruegger's Bagels on Thursday, Feb. 1

We love freebies and we've got a good one today!

Get three free bagels at Bruegger's Bagels on Thursday, February 1 from opening until 11 a.m.

What's the catch? You have to go to Bruegger's website and them your email address and wait for the coupon to be emailed to you.

Get the details here.

Bruegger's has four locations in the Denver metro area -- two in Denver, one in Lakewood and one in Littleton. Get the exact addresses here to find the location closest to you.

Thank you to Denver7 anchor Nicole Brady for this tip! If you see a deal, E-mail me Debbie (Debbie@thedenverchannel.com).

Get the latest deals by signing up for a daily e-mail by visiting our e-mail newsletters page.