Debbie's Deals: Fun, free things to do on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

If your kids are out of school today, here are some fun, free things to do.

Denver Art Museum

The Denver Art Museum is now open on Monday. While adults have to pay for admission, kids 18 and under are free.

You can wander the galleries or check out Gallery Games to create a fun way for kids and families to look closely at artworks and enjoy exhibitions together.

MLK Marade

Teach your kids about Martin Luther King, Jr.'s impact on our community by attending the Marade (March & Parade) from City Park to Civic Center Park in Denver. See the map here.

Denver Botanic Gardens

Monday is a free admission day for everyone at the Denver Botanic Gardens. The gardens are open during the winter.

You can stroll around, do a tour created by the gardens' staff or try this scavenger hunt for the kids.

Look for:

A piece of art work

A cactus

Three benches

Two pools

An animal (butterfly, squirrel, etc...)

Find a blooming flower (may have to go inside the topical conservatory)

Use the gardens map to come up with more ideas.

