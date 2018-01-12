Debbie's Deals: Free days in 2018 at Denver Zoo, Museum of Nature & Science, other Denver museums

Did you know you can visit some of the Denver metro area's museums and the Denver Zoo for free?

Several local attractions offer free admission days throughout the year. Here's the list for 2018.

While each of these dates has been verified twice, please recheck with the venue before going to make sure there are no last minute closures or changes that may impact your plans.

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

The Denver of Museum of Nature & Science will offer free general admission nearly once a month in 2018 on January 8 , January 28, February 12, April 9, April 29 (Día del Niño), June 3, July 5 (Night, 4pm-10pm), August 13, September 12 (Night, 4pm-10pm), September 30, October 14 and December 9. A fee still applies to IMAX films, Planetarium shows, and temporary exhibitions. Read more here.

Denver Zoo

Visit the Denver Zoo for free on January 11 , January 19, January 20, February 4, February 5, November 9 and November 12.

Denver Art Museum

The Denver Art Museum offers free general admission on the first Saturday of each month. In 2018, that's January 6, February 3, March 3, April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, August 4, September 1, October 6, November 3 and December 1. General admission does not include special ticketed exhibitions. Find fun things for families to do and learn more about free days here.

Denver Botanic Gardens

Visit the Denver Botanic Gardens for free on January 15, February 19, March 22, April 8, June 5, July 19, August 29 and November 3. Free Days are for regular gardens hours only and do not include ticketed events.

Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms

The Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms also offer free admission days. In 2018, those days are January 2, February 6, March 6, April 3, June 5*, July 3*, August 7* and November 6. The butterfly house will be open on the free days in June, July and August, but there will be an extra fee.

Learn more here about free days at both of the gardens locations.

Four Mile Historic Park

See Denver's oldest standing structure at Four Mile Historic Park. The park offers free admission and tours on the second Friday of each month from noon to 4 p.m. Tours are at 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. and are first come, first served. Tours can accommodate up to 10 guests and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Children's Museum of Denver

The Children's Museum of Denver offers free admission on the first Tuesday night of each month from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. thanks to Target. Learn more on the museum's website.

Clyfford Still Museum

The Clyfford Still Museum offers free admission every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. The museum is free all day on the last Friday of every month: January 26, February 23, March 30, April 27, May 25, June 29, July 27, August 31, September 28, October 26, November 30 and December 28. Complimentary guided tours of the galleries take place at 10:30 am, 11:30 am, 3 pm, and 6:30 pm on these dates. Tours last about 45 minutes and are limited to 30 people. First come, first served. Learn more here.

Denver Mint

Tours at the Denver Mint are free. Learn how to make reservations here.

Hudson Gardens

Hudson Gardens in Littleton offer free admission every day.

BUT WAIT!!!! There's more...

Some local libraries have free passes to several local museums, including the Butterfly Pavilion, History Colorado and others. Check with your local library to see if they offer a culture, exploration or museum pass.

Also, if you have a Bank of America or Merrill Lynch credit or debit card, you get free admission at museums across the country on the first full weekend of each month. In Colorado, the offer is valid at the Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Clyfford Still Museum and the Denver Art Museum. However, the Denver Art Museum is Sunday only, because they already offer free admission to everyone on the first Saturday of the month. This list does change, so check the "Museums on Us" website, before you go.

Free days at the Denver Zoo, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Denver Art Museum and Denver Botanic Gardens are sponsored by the Scientific & Cultural Facilities District. It's a voter-approved special tax that helps fund more than 300 scientific and cultural organizations in the Denver metro area.