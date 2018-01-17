Debbie's Deals: Discounted, $10 tickets to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (DCPA)

Want to see a stage production at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, but can’t afford it?

Thanks to the DCPA’s partnership with the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), the DCPA offers $10 tickets (+ $1.50 service fee per ticket) to its theater company shows.

To see the shows that have tickets available and when they’ll go on sale, monitor the DCPAccess website.

Not only are the tickets cheap, but they’re somewhat easy to buy. You can buy the tickets online, on the phone or at the box office. There is a limit of four tickets per person, per production.

Tickets to two shows, American Mariachi and The Great Leap, go on sale Wednesday, January 17 at noon. $10 tickets are available for 10 performances of American Mariachi and seven performances of The Great Leap.

Discount tickets to This is Modern Art go on sale March 14, Native Gardens on March 27, The Who’s Tommy on April 10 and Human Error on May 8.The DCPA also has discount programs for students, seniors and the military. Read more about those deals here.

Thanks to the SCFD, many of Denver's museums and the Zoo offer free admission days. See the 2018 list here.

If you see a deal, e-mail me Debbie (Debbie@thedenverchannel.com).

