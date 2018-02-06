Debbie's Deals: Celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day at TCBY & Menchie with Froyo

Tuesday is National Frozen Yogurt Day.

To celebrate, TCBY and Menchie's are offering froyo deals.

TCBY

Get 6 ounces of frozen yogurt for free at TCBY on Tuesday. It's one cup per person and if you want more than six ounces, you'll just pay the difference.

Menchie's

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt has a buy one, get one free deal on Tuesday at participating locations.

