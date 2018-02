The 4th annual Women's Ski Week in Breckenridge starts Sunday with a great lift ticket deal.

Join the group for a day on the slopes on February 11 with complimentary guides from the Breck Ski & Snowboard school at 9 a.m.

Registration is free and lift tickets are $75 online at WomensSkiWeek.com.

There are lots of other events during the week including yoga, ski lessons, a wine event, a beer event and much more. Learn more here.

Thanks to Sara for this tip.

