Working Wednesday: The Postal Service is hiring hundreds in the Denver area

DENVER — The U.S. Postal Service is looking to hire hundreds of workers in the Denver area.



The USPS announced Wednesday it needs to fill more than 160 positions in a variety of operations in the city of Denver.

Hundreds of other positions are also available along the Front Range.

Starting wages range from $16.41 to $17.40 per hour.

The agency will be hosting multiple job fairs in the coming weeks at the Denver General Mail Facility located at 7500 East 53rd Place.

The first event will take place at the Denver facility Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Two other job fairs — Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. and Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. — are expected to draw hundreds.

Applicants must be 18 years of age, or 16 years of age with a high school diploma, and be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background check.

Click here to apply for a job.