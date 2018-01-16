MoviePass $9 unlimited movies: Worth signing up?

Movie theaters are losing millions of customers to Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

So they're fighting back with monthly subscription plans like MoviePass, a sort of Netflix in the theater. But is MoviePass worth considering?

For just $9 a month, you can see a first run movie every day, even movies like "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," as soon as they are released.

Pros of MoviePass:

Cheap movies. If you see one movie a week, that's just over $2 per movie, a big savings. If you are a real movie lover who goes several times a week, you can see first run movies for just pennies.

Easy to break even . Go to just one movie per month, and you still break even.

. Go to just one movie per month, and you still break even. Wide acceptance: MoviePass is now accepted at 90 percent of theater chains, including AMC, Regal, and Cinemark (though Cinemark has its own similar version, called Movie Club).

No blackout dates.

Cons of Moviepass:

The pass does have some downsides, especially if you like to reserve your seats ahead of time, or buy three or four seats at once to a showing. Downsides include:

No advance purchase : This is the biggest downside. You can't use the app and buy your ticket until you are at your local theater, which means you can't buy advance seats to a sold out movie.

Risk of sold out movies: If you get to the theater and "The Last Jedi" is sold out, you are out of luck.

If you get to the theater and "The Last Jedi" is sold out, you are out of luck. No 3D or IMAX movies: If you like 3D, you're out of luck: MoviePass is for only 2D movies right now.

Better for singles than couples: MoviePass is designed for one person to buy one ticket. Couples will want the pass on both phones. And forget about trying to buy a group of tickets for a birthday party.

Read more details pros and cons in this piece on Variety.com.

Analysts say MoviePass will have to raise prices at some point, because if too many people join it will become a money losing proposition for studios and theaters.

But until they do it's a great deal for movie lovers, so you don't waste your money.

