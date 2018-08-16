Company behind The North Face chooses Denver for global HQ: 10 things you should know

DENVER — The Colorado Office of Economic Development announced Monday morning that VF Corp, the parent company of major outdoor brands The North Face, JanSport and Smartwool, is moving its global headquarters to the Denver metro.
Here are 10 things you should know:
The company would have a headquarter staff of 800 employees.
The average salary for an employee at the company’s headquarters is $185,721.
The company plans to move into Denver headquarters by mid-2019.
A location for the Denver headquarters has not been announced.
VF Corp is a Fortune 250 company.
The company was established in Pennsylvania in 1899 as Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company.
VF has nearly 70,000 employees worldwide.
It has operations across more than 170 countries.
The company’s portfolio of brands include: Altra, Bulwark Protective Apparel, Dickies, Eagle Creek, Eastpak, Eastpak-Wallet, Icebreaker, JanSport, Kipling, Kipling Europe, Lee, Lucy, Napapijri, Outdoor Products, Red Kap, Reef, Rock and Republic, Rustlers, SmartWool, The North Face, Timberland, VansWorkwear, Wrangler.
The company is credited with creating the outlet mall