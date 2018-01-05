Colorado Kmart location among more than 100 closing nationwide

DENVER — Only three Kmart stores will be left in Colorado after the struggling retailer announced more closures Thursday.

The Illinois-based company will close more than 100 stores nationwide, including Colorado Springs’ last remaining Kmart.

Thursday’s announcement means Colorado will be left with only three locations, which are located in Arvada, Loveland, and Pueblo.

The move comes in addition to closing several of its stores in the state last year, including locations in Aurora and Englewood. More than 250 stores were shuttered nationwide in 2017.

Liquidation sales will begin as soon as next Friday at the stores.

A Sears spokesman said Thursday the number of workers affected was not available. The majority of the jobs are part-time positions, Sears said.

See the full list of closures here: http://bit.ly/2lWzeKy