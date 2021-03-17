Colorado woman named president of Independent Electrical Contractors trade association

DENVER – Colorado’s Janet Martin is making history during Women’s History Month. Earlier this year, she became the second women ever to head the Independent Electrical Contractors trade association – an industry that women only comprise 10% of in the United States.

Martin is vice president and owner of Bret’s Electric in Denver, a business she opened with her husband back in 1993. While she brought organizational skills to the company, she found herself soon on job sites.

Explore careers in the electrical industry at IECRM job fair on April 14.

“I was able to put lot of light fixtures together, along with a lot of ceiling fans,” Martin told Denver7’s Katie LaSalle.

Martin became a member of IEC shortly after her business opened its doors in 1993 and believes the value IEC provides to its members is priceless. She credits serving on IEC national committees and attending events around the nation with keeping Bret’s Electric one step ahead of major industry changes.

“I know the positive impact and exceptional value IEC provides to merit shop electrical businesses across the nation,” said Martin. “Along with providing training to more than 13,000 apprentice electricians annually, IEC is the leading voice for the merit shop community and supports our interests on Capitol Hill. During my 2021 term, the organization will place a special focus and emphasis on advocacy to ensure that we continue to grow and prosper during the new presidential administration. I look forward to giving back to the organization that helped me achieve my success and goals.”

Martin says the electrical industry is great for women, men, veterans and young people to get into. The Rocky Mountain chapter of the IEC is holding a job fair on April 14 to help educate people about apprenticeship opportunities and more.