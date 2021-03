In Major League Baseball news, the Texas Rangers will have a stadium full of fans when the team's new ballpark opens next month.

The stadium will allow 100% capacity for the Rangers' April 5 home opener. It seats about 40,000.

The announcement came on the same day Texas lifted its mask mandate and allowed businesses to open at 100% capacity.

Fans will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

