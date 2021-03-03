Minnesota Announces Snowplow Name Winners

We're inching toward spring and you're probably hoping your area doesn't get any more snow this season.

Well, at least one state is having fun with its traditionally cold weather.

Minnesota is naming some of its snow plows. So the next time it piles up there, Snowbi Wan Kenobi or Plow Bunyan will work to keep the streets clean. Our favorite name: Plowy Mc-Plow-Face.

The state's transportation department tallied more than 120,000 votes before announcing the eight winners.

