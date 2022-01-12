‘This Is Us’ Actor Milo Ventimiglia Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Milo Ventimiglia just became part of Hollywood history: The 44-year-old “This is Us” actor received a star on the iconic Walk of Fame on Jan. 10.

Ventimiglia, who has been acting professionally since he was 18 years old (first appearing as an extra on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in 1995), has been working in Hollywood for decades. From “Saved by The Bell: The New Class” to “Sabrina The Teenage Witch” to “Gilmore Girls,” the handsome California native has enjoyed roles on the sets of many fan-favorite television series.

For his role as Jack on “This Is Us,” Ventimiglia has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series twice, in 2017 and 2018, and he was nominated for a Critic’s Choice Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series in 2019.

When giving his speech, the gracious star was sure to thank the people who helped him to achieve his career goals.

“I am the sum of many people who have been an important and impactful part of my life through the years,” Ventimiglia said. “This star represents a large group of people — it may say ‘Milo Ventimiglia’ but it is actually made up of 26 years worth of names both in front of and behind the camera professionally and personally.”

In a fitting gesture, Ventimiglia’s Hollywood star was placed right beside singer and actor Mandy Moore’s Walk of Fame star. Moore played beside Ventimiglia on “This Is Us” in a long-running role as Jack’s wife, Rebecca Pearson.

“My TV wife, who is not here today because she is directing, but her star is right next to mine,” Ventimiglia said at the ceremony. “There is no Jack without Rebecca and there is no me without Mandy … So, I want to thank her for being my partner and honestly, I couldn’t have asked for anyone better.”

“This Is Us” is currently airing its sixth and final season. Fans are eager to know how the show will wrap up, but even the show creator Dan Fogelman isn’t clear on every single detail.

“I only talk about it globally because I don’t like to think about it too much,” Fogelman told Entertainment Weekly in December. “I don’t want to deal with it until I’ve actually written it — and I haven’t written it yet. But I feel like we have the right ending.”

As for Ventimiglia, when asked what the sixth season would hold for the Pearson clan, the star merely said these two words:

“Full heart.”

Oh, dear. You know what that means, “This Is Us” fans. Better get an extra box of tissues handy for the finale.

