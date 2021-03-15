Menu

Military Imposes Martial Law In Myanmar

Security forces killed dozens of protesters over the weekend.
Posted at 7:12 AM, Mar 15, 2021
The military rule in Myanmar has declared martial law in parts of its biggest city as protests continue. 

Security forces reportedly killed dozens of demonstrators over the weekend, occasionally firing live rounds into crowds of people. 

The Southeast Asian country has been under a state of emergency since the military ousted the democratically elected government six weeks ago. 

The Biden administration is offering temporary U.S. residency to those fleeing the violence. 

