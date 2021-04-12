Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Asks For More COVID Vaccines

Michigan is one of the states experiencing another COVID-19 surge.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for more vaccine doses to be sent to her state to try to combat the growing number of cases.

"Michigan was the first to heed the Biden administration's call to drop all of the priority groups and make it accessible for everyone. Right now if you're 16 and up in Michigan, you can get vaccinated," she said. "But we have thousands of partners ready to put shots in arms. We just need those vaccines to come to Michigan."

Whitmer said the latest surge is being fueled by COVID-19 variants and pandemic fatigue.

Last week, Michigan's rate of COVID-19 spread was 50% higher than any other state.

