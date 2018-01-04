Experts rank the top diets for 2018

Are you planning on dieting to fulfill a New Year's resolution? U.S. News and World Report released its rankings of top diets on Wednesday.

Using data from 40 various diets, the Mediterranean Diet and DASH Diet tied for being the No. 1 overall diet for 2018.

"Whether you're trying to lose weight or manage a chronic disease like diabetes, the 2018 Best Diets rankings are designed to help consumers identify the right diet for their specific needs," Angela Haupt, Assistant Managing Editor of Health at U.S. News, said in a statement. "By profiling and providing in-depth data on 40 diets, consumers can rely on U.S. News for the tools they need to feel empowered to make well-informed, personalized choices in order to maintain overall healthier lifestyles."

According to U.S. News, it convened an expert panel of the country's top nutritionists, dietary consultants and physicians specializing in diabetes, heart health and weight loss. U.S. News released its methodology for its rankings here.

U.S. News 2018 Best Diets Rankings

Full lists available here.

Best Diets Overall

1. DASH Diet (tie)

1. Mediterranean Diet (tie)

3. Flexitarian Diet

Best Commercial Diets

1. Weight Watchers

2. Jenny Craig

3. Flat Belly Diet (tie)

3. Nutritarian Diet (tie)

Best Weight-Loss Diets

1. Weight Watchers

2. Volumetrics

3. Jenny Craig (tie)

3. Vegan Diet (tie)

Best Fast Weight-Loss Diets

1. HMR Diet (tie)

1. Weight Watchers (tie)

3. Biggest Loser Diet (tie)

3. Medifast (tie)

3. SlimFast (tie)

3. Volumetrics (tie)

Best Diets For Healthy Eating

1. DASH Diet (tie)

1. Mediterranean diet (tie)

3. Flexitarian Diet (tie)

3. TLC Diet (tie)

Easiest Diets to Follow

1. Mediterranean Diet

2. Flexitarian Diet (tie)

2. Weight Watchers (tie)

Best Diets for Diabetes

1. Mediterranean

2. DASH Diet

3. Flexitarian Diet (tie)

3. Mayo Clinic Diet (tie)

3. Vegan Diet (tie)

3. Volumetrics (tie)

3. Weight Watchers (tie)

Best Heart-Healthy Diets

1. DASH diet

2. Mediterranean Diet (tie)

2. Ornish Diet (tie)

Best Plant-Based Diets

1. Mediterranean Diet

2. Flexitarian Diet

3. Ornish Diet