Manchin Says 'Past Time' For Immigration Reform

Senator Joe Manchin visited the border Thursday and says it's "past time" for Congress to take on immigration reform.

He called the number of migrants coming into the U.S. a "crisis" but said he wasn't looking to blame one person.

"I'm not blaming the crisis on the present administration of President Biden, the former administration of President Trump, this has been a human crisis for a long, long time. And I can remember back in the 80s Ronald Reagan talking about how he was going to take care of immigration," said Manchin.

The Biden Administration has been criticized for its handling of the surge of migrants.

As of last month the U.S. was holding more than 15,000 unaccompanied migrant children.

Trending stories at Newsy.com