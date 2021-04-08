Manchin Says I Won't Vote To Eliminate Filibuster

The president will need to work with Republicans to get his infrastructure plan done. And that could become a theme as he works on his agenda.

That's because Sen. Joe Manchin said there is "no circumstance" in which he'll vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster.

In an op-ed the West Virginia Democrat wrote that the filibuster is a critical tool to protect bipartisanship.

He also said he would oppose using the reconciliation process to pass the president's infrastructure package. That process would allow Democrats to move forward on the plan with just 50 votes instead of the usual 60 needed.

