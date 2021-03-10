Los Angeles School District Strikes Deal With Teachers

Getting kids back in school in-person has been a major topic throughout the pandemic.

The Los Angeles Unified School District has reached a deal with its teachers union to do just that.

Under the plan, elementary and preschool students would begin in-person learning in mid-April. Secondary students would go back at the end of April. Schools will follow a hybrid learning plan.

The agreement is contingent on teacher vaccinations and other safety measures and it has to be approved by the school board and teachers union members.

