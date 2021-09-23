Lifetime Christmas Movies For 2021 Have Been Announced

If you want to start planning your seasonal viewing calendar, you will be pleased to learn that we already know part of the Lifetime Christmas movies lineup. The network has shared a sampling of its upcoming programs on its social media, so you can enjoy a sneak peek of the entertainment that will be part of the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” event.

Hallmark has been airing its collection since June, but you’ll have to wait a bit longer to binge Lifetime’s Christmas movies. Last year, “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” started on Oct. 23, so hopefully, the network will aim for the same timeframe this year.

“Holiday bells are ringing and Santa’s elves are singing,” tweeted Lifetime TV. “#ItsAWonderfulLifetime is around the corner!” The accompanying video teases its holiday content.

Holiday bells are ringing and Santa’s elves are singing. #ItsAWonderfulLifetime is around the corner! pic.twitter.com/s1WC4otqet — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) September 8, 2021

Lifetime Christmas Movies For 2021

“Christmas In Tune”

In March, Lifetime announced that Reba McEntire would star in and produce “Christmas in Tune” for the network’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday slate. McEntire portrays Belle, a marketing executive worried she might lose her job. Her plan to remain employed is to reunite a singing duo for a charity Christmas concert. The challenge is that the singers are her parents who haven’t spoken in years. Could the duo patch things up long enough to help their daughter turn her life around?

“A Christmas Dance Reunion”

This one brings back two “High School Musical” stars, making the title more than apt. Monique Coleman plays successful attorney Lucy Mortimer. Corbin Bleu is Barrett Brewster, nephew of the Winterleigh Resort’s owner and Lucy’s childhood dance partner. When Lucy returns for the resort’s final Christmas season, the pair team up to bring new families and new hope to the resort and — just maybe — find love along the way.

“Blending Christmas”

At first blush, you might think this one is a remake of “A Very Brady Christmas.” It’s not, but a few of the iconic cast members do know a thing (or six) about blended families. When Emma (Haylie Duff) discovers her family’s favorite holiday resort is being redeveloped, her boyfriend Liam (Aaron O’Connell) decides to surprise her there with a proposal. He invites both their families to join them — and the bickering begins. The family stress makes Emma and Liam question their relationship. Can the families work together to reunite the couple?

As you can see in this tweet by Barry Williams, also known as Greg Brady, the show reunites several “Brady Bunch” siblings. These include Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen and Robbie Rist. Jennifer Elise Cox, who portrayed Jan in the satirical “The Brady Bunch Movie,” stars in it as well.

“Holiday in Santa Fe”

Mario Lopez and Emeraude Toubia co-star in this Lifetime Christmas movie about a tight-knit family trying to save Casa de Milagro, the Ortega family business, from being acquired by a big company. Sparks fly after executive Belinda Sawyer (Toubia) meets Tony Ortega (Lopez) when she comes to New Mexico to charm the family into selling. Soon Belinda realizes there is more to Casa de Milagro than meets the eye.

“Merry Liddle Christmas Baby”

Kelly Rowland and Thomas Cadrot star in the third movie for the Liddle franchise. Jacquie and Tyler Liddle prepare for the birth of their first child. Meanwhile, one of Jacquie’s sisters (Latonya Williams) considers adopting a baby with her husband while the other (Bresha Webb) seems to be settling into a meaningful relationship. As the family grows, the Liddles are headed for a crazy, love-filled Christmas.

“A Fiancé for Christmas”

Perpetually single Sawyer (Amanda Payton) makes a fake wedding registry for therapeutic purposes. Before she can remove it, family and friends discover the registry and throw her a surprise shower. Too embarrassed to ‘fess up, she finds a fake fiancé (Adam Gregory) to save face through the holidays. However, it doesn’t take long for feelings to surface between the pair. Marie Osmond stars as Sawyer’s mom Margaret.

Other shows may be added to the Lifetime Christmas movie lineup, and a schedule will likely be available before long. But, until then, you can speculate which one will become your new holiday favorite!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.