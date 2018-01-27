Winter X Games in Aspen and more: 7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some family friendly events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. The Winter X Games Aspen 2018

What: The 2018 X Games Aspen are back for a 23rd year at Buttermilk Mountain and the world’s best in action sports, music and festival experience on snow will be there for the big event.

Where: Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colo.

When: Thursday, Jan. 25 starting at 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 26 starting at 10:30 a.m. on, Saturday, Jan. 27 starting at 11 a.m. and Sunday, Jan. 28, starting at 12 p.m.

Admission: Varies; click here for ticket prices.

More info: To learn more about this year’s event, click here.

2. The Outdoor Retailer Show

What: After calling Utah home for twenty years, the nation’s largest outdoor recreation trade show is beginning a new chapter in Colorado. The event will showcase three floors of the latest in hard goods (skies, snowboards, etc.) apparel, and accessories for experts in the outdoor and winter sports industries

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street in Denver, Colo.

When: Thursday, Jan. 25 through Saturday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission: Not open to the public

More info: https://www.outdoorretailer.com/

3. Northern Colorado Home Improvement Show

What: Get some home renovating ideas as more than 100 designers, retailers, contractors and much more showcase home remodels, designs, a wide variety of furniture and accessories for your home.

Where: The Ranch in Loveland, 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland, Colo.

When: Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info: http://greatwesternproductions.com/shows.html

4. Hammond Candies Factory Tour

What: Did you know that you can take a free tour of Colorado’s very own Hammond’s Candy Factory? Tours run every half-hour Monday through Saturday. Watch candy makers as they hand-pull and twist oversize candy canes, ribbon candy, lollipops and chocolate. It’s educational fun for candy lovers of all ages. And bonus, every tour guest gets a free candy sample.

Where: Hammond’s Candies, 5735 N. Washington Street, Denver, Colo.

When: Mondays – Fridays: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Saturdays: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Closed Sundays)

Admission: Free

More info: hammondscandies.com

5. Coors Brewery Tours

What: Coors has been making beer in Golden, Colo., since the 1870s. The brewery experience includes a 30-minute self-paced tour highlighting the malting, brewing and packaging processes.

Where: Ford Street, Golden, CO

When: Weekly on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Weekly on Sunday from noon – 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info: http://visitgolden.com/coors-brewery/

6. Celestial Seasonings Factory Tour

What: Did you know you can tour Colorado’s very own Celestial Seasonings Factory for free? Factory tours run every hour Monday through Sunday. And every tour includes a whiff of the Mint Room, guaranteed to clear any stuffy nose. Afterwards, be sure to visit the sampling bar with over 100 kinds of tea to taste. Note that kids must be at least 5 years old to tour the factory floor.

Where: Celestial Seasonings, 4600 Sleepytime Drive, Boulder, Colo.

When: Mondays – Saturdays: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sundays: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Admission: Free

More Information: celestialseasonings.com

7. Ice skate at Skyline Park on the 16th St. Mall

What: Ice skate, fall, get up and repeat! Across from the Christkindl Market, you’ll find downtown Denver’s annual ice skating rink, so bring the whole family or that special someone for a fun night! Skate rentals are $8 ($6 for children 12 and under). If you bring your own skates, you get in free. There will be free days specifically for children.

Where: Skyline Park

When: Nov. 21, 2017 through Feb. 14, 2018

Admission: $8 for skates, but free if you bring your own.

More info: http://www.downtowndenver.com/places/skyline-park

