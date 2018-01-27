Winter X Games in Aspen and more: 7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend

More info: To learn more about this year’s event, click here.
2. The Outdoor Retailer Show
What: After calling Utah home for twenty years, the nation’s largest outdoor recreation trade show is beginning a new chapter in Colorado. The event will showcase three floors of the latest in hard goods (skies, snowboards, etc.) apparel, and accessories for experts in the outdoor and winter sports industries
Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street in Denver, Colo.
When: Thursday, Jan. 25 through Saturday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
What: Did you know that you can take a free tour of Colorado’s very own Hammond’s Candy Factory? Tours run every half-hour Monday through Saturday. Watch candy makers as they hand-pull and twist oversize candy canes, ribbon candy, lollipops and chocolate. It’s educational fun for candy lovers of all ages. And bonus, every tour guest gets a free candy sample.
Where: Hammond’s Candies, 5735 N. Washington Street, Denver, Colo.
What: Did you know you can tour Colorado’s very own Celestial Seasonings Factory for free? Factory tours run every hour Monday through Sunday. And every tour includes a whiff of the Mint Room, guaranteed to clear any stuffy nose. Afterwards, be sure to visit the sampling bar with over 100 kinds of tea to taste. Note that kids must be at least 5 years old to tour the factory floor.
What: Ice skate, fall, get up and repeat! Across from the Christkindl Market, you’ll find downtown Denver’s annual ice skating rink, so bring the whole family or that special someone for a fun night! Skate rentals are $8 ($6 for children 12 and under). If you bring your own skates, you get in free. There will be free days specifically for children.
Where: Skyline Park
When: Nov. 21, 2017 through Feb. 14, 2018
Admission: $8 for skates, but free if you bring your own.