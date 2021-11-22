Turkey Trot helps Mile High United Way 'Bridge the Gap'

DENVER – Holiday shopping is stressful and expensive. Especially for the volunteers putting together Mile High United Way’s Bridging the Gap holiday party.

“Today I think we’re probably going to spend a couple thousand dollars,” development officer Chelsea Carver said.

Bridging the Gap helps youth who have aged out of the foster care system. They often have kids of their own and need everything from toys to vacuums.

The money for the gifts comes generous donors and registrations for the annual Turkey Trot.

“This provides us an opportunity to not only give back and provide fantastic impact, but also burn off some of those early morning Thanksgiving calories,” Carver said.

After going virtual in 2020, this year’s Turkey Trot will be in-person at Denver’s Washington Park. Runners can sign up for one of four starting waves or a family fun run.

“When people run the Turkey Trot, they are supporting programs like the Building the Gap holiday party and our 211 center all year round,” Carver said.

She also says the need is immediate.

“Money that comes in this year goes to supporting families both right now and for the rest of this year,” she added.

You can sign up for the Turkey Trot right now by following this link. Use the code TURKEYTROT7 to save $5 on your registration.