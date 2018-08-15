Tickets for Caturday Night Fever at the Denver Zoo now on sale

DENVER -- Tickets for the Denver Zoo's wildly popular adults-only food truck event are now sale.

"Caturday Night Fever" takes place Thursday, Aug. 23. Guests can purchase food from 11 of Denver’s best food trucks, including The Mac Shack, The Rolling Italian and Hangry Ohana, while enjoying live music, silent disco, cat-themed keeper talks, feline fun trivia and a chance to meet adoptable cats from Maxfund Animal Adoption Center.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction) Program for African Lions that supports the protection of the species in the wild.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets for Caturday Night Fever, click here.