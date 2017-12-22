The Nutcracker, Denver Zoo Lights and more: 7 things to do in Denver this weekend

DENVER -- Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some family friendly events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. Denver Zoo Lights continue to sparkle the holiday season

What: More than 130 animated animal sculptures will swing through trees, jump across lawns, hide in bushes and appear in places when they’re least expected this holiday season. For the first time this year, guests will be able to control some of those sculptures at interactive stations at the Zoo’s Giraffe Meadows area. Other festivities include a chance to meet Santa Claus, live animal demonstrations, carolers, holiday treats and warming stations.

When: Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25, 2017; December 1 through December 31, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street in Denver

Admission: Varies

More info: https://www.denverzoo.org/zoolights2017

2. The Colorado Ballet presents: The Nutcracker

What: Join the Colorado Ballet as they take you through the magical world of “The Nutcracker.”

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis Street

When: Nov. 24 through Dec. 24, 2017

Admission: Varies; you can purchase tickets here

3. Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens

What: The flowers and plants at the Denver Botanic Gardens may be dormant in the winter months during the day, but at night during the holiday season, the Gardens come alive for the Blossom of Lights.

When: Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 through January 1, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street

Admission: Varies between $10 to $20

More info: https://www.botanicgardens.org/

4. Get in the holiday spirit with Loveland's Winter Wonderlights

What: The City of Loveland is ringing in the holiday season with its inaugural Winter Wonderlights at the Chapungu Sculpture Park. The park boasts the only 20-inch LED mappable Christmas tree in the Centennial State. You can also find food vendors, and performances from several groups in the region.

When: Nov. 18, 2017 through January 7, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Chapungu Sculpture Park, 5971 Sky Pond Drive

Admission: Free

More info: Visit the City of Loveland's website for more information about this holiday celebration.

5. Ice skate at Skyline Park on the 16th St. Mall

What: Ice skate, fall, get up and repeat! Across from the Christkindl Market, you’ll find downtown Denver’s annual ice skating rink, so bring the whole family or that special someone for a fun night! Skate rentals are $8 ($6 for children 12 and under). If you bring your own skates, you get in free. There will be free days specifically for children.

When: Nov. 21, 2017 through Feb. 14, 2018

Where: Skyline Park

Admission: $8 for skates, but free if you bring your own.

More info: http://www.downtowndenver.com/places/skyline-park

6. Sip, Shop and savor the holiday season at the Denver Christkindl Market

What: The 17th annual Christkindl Market is back for another year of holiday fun at the 16th Street Mall. Sip on authentic Gluhwein (mulled spiced wine), or Bavarian style beer as you wander through the market and enjoy the opportunity to purchase finely crafted artisan gifts and holiday treats by Coloradan, European and international merchants in charming wooden huts

When: Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 through Friday, December 23, 2017

Where: Skyline Park on the 16th Street Mall and Arapahoe Street

Admission: Free

More info: http://www.denverchristkindlmarket.com/

7. The Simba Claus – King of the Jingle

What: Billed as the “holiday comedy with Claus,” this take on the holidays sees Mufasa from the Lion King transformed into St. Nick. Simba, instead of becoming the king of jungle, will have to become the King of the Jingle. The Simba Claus is appropriate for all ages.

Where: Bovine Metropolis Theater, 1527 Champa Street

When: Dec. 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 23

Admission: Tickets start at $20. You can purchase them here.

Have an event you’d like for us to tell viewers about? Send an email to oscar.contreras@kmgh.com so he can put your event on the list.