The menus for this year's Denver Restaurant Week are now available

DENVER – If you’ve been waiting for months to see what this year’s Denver Restaurant Week will offer, you’re in luck: menus for the 14th annual dining event were released this week – and some new news are hoping to impress your palate with their culinary creations.

Just like last year, the pricing structure for the menus will be divided in three tiers: $25, $35 and $45 per person.

Our partners at 5280 report six new restaurants have been added to this year’s event: the Family Jones Spirit House, the Bindery, Bar Helix, Red Sauce, Concourse Restaurant Moderne and the Campus Lounge.

See the menus over at VISIT DENVER’s website. There, you can search by price, location and cuisine.

Denver Restaurant Week will take place from February 23 through March 4.