The menus for this year's Denver Restaurant Week are now available

DENVER – If you’ve been waiting for months to see what this year’s Denver Restaurant Week will offer, you’re in luck: menus for the 14th annual dining event were released this week – and some new news are hoping to impress your palate with their culinary creations.
Just like last year, the pricing structure for the menus will be divided in three tiers: $25, $35 and $45 per person.
Our partners at 5280 report six new restaurants have been added to this year’s event: the Family Jones Spirit House, the Bindery, Bar Helix, Red Sauce, Concourse Restaurant Moderne and the Campus Lounge.