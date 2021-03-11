Menu

'The Last Blockbuster' documentary to premiere March 15 on Netflix

Gillian Flaccus/AP
FILE - Elizabeth Gilless, of Memphis, Tenn., shows her children John, 3, and Ellen, 5, a movie from the children's section at the last Blockbuster on the planet in Bend, Ore., on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The family was vacationing in Oregon and stopped by the store to buy souvenirs on their way to Portland, Ore., after hearing it was the last Blockbuster on the planet. When a Blockbuster in Perth, Australia, shuts its doors for the last time on March 31, 2019, the store in Bend, Ore., will be the only one left on Earth, and most likely in the universe. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
Posted at 11:04 AM, Mar 11, 2021
Netflix is releasing a documentary about the last Blockbuster in the United States.

The documentary "The Last Blockbuster" focuses on the business located in Bend, Oregon, according to NME.

"A lot of people know that Blockbuster had the chance to buy Netflix early on, and they passed on the opportunity," the statement on the Facebook page of official documentary’s page said. "In an ironic twist of fate, our movie "The Last Blockbuster" is coming to Netflix one week from today. We are beyond excited for people to get to see this tribute to an era of home video on the world’s largest streaming service. Just don’t forget to rewind it when you’re done watching it and bring it back by noon on Wednesday.”

In 2004, Blockbuster had 9,000 locations.

The second to last Blockbuster, which was located in Australia, closed its doors in 2019.

Netflix is set to release the movie on March 15.

