The Denver Boat Show and more: 7 best things to do in Denver this weekend

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some family friendly events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. The 112th National Western Stock Show

What: The National Western Stock Show is back for another year in the Mile High City. The shows features nearly 30 professional rodeo performances and several horse and livestock shows. The show will go on through January 19.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street

When: Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 through Friday, Jan. 19, 2018

Admission: Varies; Check the show’s ticket website for more information

More info: http://www.nationalwestern.com/

2. The 33rd Annual Denver Boat Show

What: The 33rd Annual Denver Boat Show is Colorado’s biggest boat show with over 250,000 square feet of 2018 models, personal water craft, fishing boats, cruisers, runabouts, pontoon boats, wake board and surf boats as well as the latest boating accessories.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street

When: Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 through Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018; Friday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $13.50 (kids 16 and under get in free); Receive $2 off admission when accompanied by a non-perishable food item.

More info: http://denverboatshow.com/

3. International Sportmen’s Expo

What: The 41st annual Denver International Sportsmen’s Expo will offer its largest ever and most-diverse selection of gear, destinations, seminars and outdoor experts. The Expo is for the entire family…folks new to Colorado or homegrown…experts and amateurs…men, women and youth.



Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street

When: Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 through Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018; Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $16; children 15 and under and active military (must show ID) get in free

More info: http://www.sportsexpos.com/

4. Hammond Candies Factory Tour

What: Did you know that you can take a free tour of Colorado’s very own Hammond’s Candy Factory? Tours run every half-hour Monday through Saturday. Watch candy makers as they hand-pull and twist oversize candy canes, ribbon candy, lollipops and chocolate. It’s educational fun for candy lovers of all ages. And bonus, every tour guest gets a free candy sample.

Where: Hammond’s Candies, 5735 N. Washington Street, Denver, Colo.

When: Mondays – Fridays: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Saturdays: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Closed Sundays)

Admission: Free

More info: hammondscandies.com

5. Coors Brewery Tours

What: Coors has been making beer in Golden, Colo., since the 1870s. The brewery experience includes a 30-minute self-paced tour highlighting the malting, brewing and packaging processes.

Where: Ford Street, Golden, CO

When: Weekly on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Weekly on Sunday from noon – 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info: http://visitgolden.com/coors-brewery/

6. Celestial Seasonings Factory Tour

What: Did you know you can tour Colorado’s very own Celestial Seasonings Factory for free? Factory tours run every hour Monday through Sunday. And every tour includes a whiff of the Mint Room, guaranteed to clear any stuffy nose. Afterwards, be sure to visit the sampling bar with over 100 kinds of tea to taste. Note that kids must be at least 5 years old to tour the factory floor.

Where: Celestial Seasonings, 4600 Sleepytime Drive, Boulder, Colo.

When: Mondays – Saturdays: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sundays: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Admission: Free

More Information: celestialseasonings.com

7. Ice skate at Skyline Park on the 16th St. Mall

What: Ice skate, fall, get up and repeat! Across from the Christkindl Market, you’ll find downtown Denver’s annual ice skating rink, so bring the whole family or that special someone for a fun night! Skate rentals are $8 ($6 for children 12 and under). If you bring your own skates, you get in free. There will be free days specifically for children.

Where: Skyline Park

When: Nov. 21, 2017 through Feb. 14, 2018

Admission: $8 for skates, but free if you bring your own.

More info: http://www.downtowndenver.com/places/skyline-park

