'She said yes!': Indiana firefighter stops parade to propose to girlfriend

CARMEL, Ind. — Just because it was the day after the Fourth of July didn't mean that the Independence Day fun was over in Carmel.

On Monday, the CarmelFest parade rolled through the Indiana town, but it made one surprise stop so that firefighter Garrett Locke could get on one knee and propose to his girlfriend, Jaclyn Lewis.

Photo provided/Mary Kissel

"I said, forever has to start somewhere, why not start it now?" said Locke while explaining how his proposal to Lewis began.

The Carmel Fire Department captured the sweet moment on camera for all of Carmel, and everyone else, to see.

Locke pulled Lewis out into the street during the middle of the parade, in front of the crowd, before getting down on one knee.

Photo provided/Mary Kissel

WRTV learned that Locke and Lewis had only been a couple for a month before Lewis had to start basic training in the U.S. Army. At that time, they were only able to communicate with each other through the mail for 11 weeks.

The couple said they're thinking of tying the knot next fall.

This story was originally published by Mary Farucci at WRTV.