Seven incredible things to do in the Denver metro in January

DENVER – For those who live in Denver, you know there’s always something to do and there is little excuse to get bored around the city.

Here are seven incredible happenings around town and beyond during the month of January:

1. Her Paris: Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism

Denver Art Museum – through January 14, 2018

The Denver Art Museum is hosting Her Paris: Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism, a traveling exhibition organized by the American Federation of Arts that surveys the artistic contributions of women in Paris during the second half of the 19th century. See more than 80 paintings by 37 women artists from across Europe and America who migrated to Paris to further their artistic careers.

2. Winter Park Express Ski Train

January 5 through March 25, 2018

After a seven-year hiatus, Amtrak’s Winter Park Express returned last year with eager anticipation from costumers who took advantage of skipping the highway and taking the train to the slopes instead. This year, tickets start at $29 and there’s “First Friday” rides. The train only runs on the weekends.

3. The 112 National Western Stock Show and Rodeo

January 6 through January 21, 2018

The National Western Stock Show is back for another year in the Mile High City. The shows features nearly 30 professional rodeo performances and several horse and livestock shows. The show will go on through January 21.

4. Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks

January 26, 2018

Now on its seventh year, Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks features national headliners live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. New this year is The Outdoor Retailer Fashion Show, taking place during Winter on the Rocks in conjunction with The Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show and featuring this year’s latest outdoor recreation style.

5. Night of Stoke

January 27, 2018

The Backcountry Film Festival’s “Night of Stoke” is coming to the Bellco Theater at the Colorado Convention Center. The program features the Adventure Not War project founded by Stacy Bare to promote world peace and understanding through adventure.

6. Ice skating at Skyline Park

Through February 14, 2018

Ice skate, fall, get up and repeat! Downtown Denver’s annual ice skating rink is still open for the season, so bring the whole family or that special someone for a fun night! Skate rentals are $8 ($6 for children 12 and under). If you bring your own skates, you get in free. There will be free days specifically for children.

7. Enjoy a variety of sports with Nuggets, Avalanche and Mammoth games

Football season is finally over, but that doesn't mean Denver goes quite until baseball starts: Make sure to check out some professional games in basketball, hockey and lacrosse this winter.