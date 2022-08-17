Watch Now
Seniors get front-row seats to private parade of classic cars

At Jewish Senior Life's campuses in Oak Park and West Bloomfield, they say they strive to nurture a sense of community while enriching the lives of their residents.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Aug 17, 2022
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — It was all smiles for residents at Jewish Senior Life's campuses in Michigan.

They were treated Tuesday to a parade of classic cars.

"I just love seeing the old cars," Pat George said. "I just love it."

Jewish Senior Life had previously held the event at their West Bloomfield location, but this year they expanded it to the location in Oak Park.

The owners of the cars say they have just as much fun as the residents.

"I like people who can't get out and about and I like showing off my cars," a driver said.

This story was originally reported by Kimberly Craig on wxyz.com

