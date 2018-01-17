Report: Despite high prices, Denver renters among most satisfied in the US

DENVER – As rents continue to rise in the Denver area, overall satisfaction among renters appears to remain strong.

Rental listing site ApartmentList just released the results of its annual renter satisfaction survey and Denver renters gave the city an overall grade of ‘B+.’

That’s the 11th highest grade of any of the top 50 U.S. cities.

Denver earned its highest scores in various lifestyle categories, such as recreation, social life, weather and pet-friendliness.

The only area where Denver earned a bad grade was, of course, affordability.

As of December, the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Denver was $1,030 and a two-bedroom rented for $1,310.

"The only low score was in affordability, which earned a ‘D,’” said Senior Research Associate Sydney Bennet. “[Affordability] is important for families and renters with kids, so that would be part of my guess about why that score was a bit lower.”

Renters who are parents gave the city a ‘C,’ according to ApartmentList, while millennials in general gave the city an ‘A’ grade.

Nationally, renters in Scottsdale, Ariz., Plano, Tex., Huntington Beach, Calif. and Cambridge, Mass. were the most satisfied. Overall, only about 38 percent of renters are satisfied with the cost of living in their cities.

To read the full report, log on to apartmentlist.com.