Colorado Dream Homes: Lakewood's luxurious Taylor Estate going up for auction in July

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – A Colorado estate that’s hosted celebrities, dignitaries and even royalty is going up for auction this summer.

The Taylor Estate, a 64-acre property in Lakewood, goes up for auction on July 13.

The estate, which was designed in 1932 by Denver architect Burnham F. Hoyt – the same man behind Red Rocks Amphitheatre – was originally home to oilman Vernon “Moose” Taylor Jr. and his wife, Ann.

The Taylors hosted parties and dinners at their home for a wide range of socialites, politicians and celebrities, including Truman Capote, Gregory Peck, Gerald Ford, Henry Kissinger, the British royal family and the wives of politicians attending the G8 summit in 1997.

The 13,901-square-foot European manor-style home features 11 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, 12 fireplaces, a ballroom, chef’s kitchen, library and drawing room.

There’s also an in-ground pool, tennis court, four-car garage, a lake house, three staff cottages and horse facilities.

Click or tap the image below to see more photos of the property:

For more information on the Taylor Estate, log on to decaroauctions.com.

Check out more Colorado Dream Homes: