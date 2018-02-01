Colorado Dream Homes: High-rise condo in downtown Denver listed for $4.35M

DENVER -- A new luxury condo with unbeatable views has just gone on the market in downtown Denver.

The condo takes up an entire half-floor - that's 4,723 square feet - on the 41st story of the Four Seasons building. It's listed for $4,350,000 by LIV Sotheby's International Realty.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom condo has all the top-of-the-line finishes you'd expect to find in a luxury home, including a custom walk-in closet, a soaking tub, motorized window shades and even a yoga room.

But if you buy this home, you might just end up spending a lot of your time on the two terraces, which offer breathtaking views of downtown Denver and the Front Range.

Building amenities include 24/7 concierge service, valet, an outdoor salt water pool and two fitness centers.

