Colorado Dream Homes: Colorado Springs home with built-in indoor slide going up for auction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - If you can't be bothered to walk down stairs, you'll love this Colorado Springs home that's going up for auction.

That's because it has a built-in spiral slide leading to the lower level.

The 13,000-square-foot, six-bedroom home sits on 45 acres in the Cathedral Pines area of northeastern Colorado Springs. The property was previously listed for $4.25 million and is now going up for auction without reserve.

The house has all the high-end features you'd expect from a luxury home of its size, including a lower level that's built for entertaining. It features a game room, indoor lap pool, hot tub with waterfall, steam shower, home theater, bar, fitness center and art gallery.

And, of course, that slide. But you can also take the stairs (or elevator) down if you're not in the sliding mood.

The home goes up for auction on Saturday, March 3 at 11 a.m. MT. Only registered bidders will be allowed, so be sure to contact Platinum Luxury Auctions if you're interested.

Click or tap the image below to see more photos of the property:

For more information on the auction, log on to platinumluxuryauctions.com.

