DENVER -- A new housing development coming to the Stapleton area promises to offer smaller homes at a lower price point than what you'd typically find in metro Denver.

Dubbed "wee-Cottages," the homes will be between 896 and 1,354 square feet and will be priced starting in the low $300,000-range. The median home price in the metro area is just over $385,000.

Homes will be available in a number of different configurations with two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

Developer Boulder Creek Neighborhoods bills the houses as "low-maintenance homes focused on lifestyle" where things like yard work and snow shoveling are taken care of.

Boulder Creek plans to build 36 wee-Cottages in the Beeler Park neighborhood, with construction set to begin this month.

Demand for the wee-Cottages is already high -- more than 400 people have expressed interest in the homes.

