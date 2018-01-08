New technologies changing the way we live

Fair
HI: 45°
LO: 30°
Theresa Marchetta and 5280 Home editor Hilary Oswald visit Aurum Home Technology to check out some of the latest gadgets, gizmos and more designed to help you around the home.
DENVER – Planning an upgrade to your home may mean more than new windows, floors or cabinets. It may also mean brand new technology integrated into those features.
Theresa Marchetta and 5280 Home editor Hilary Oswald recently visited Denver’s Aurum Home Technology to get a first-hand look at how tech is changing the way we live.