National Western Stock Show and more: 7 best things to do in Denver this weekend

What: Looking to get away soon? The annual Colorado RV Adventure Travel Show is stopping in Denver to give travel aficionados ideas for their next road trip. There will also be workshops, show specials and affordable travel packages for the whole family.
Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street
When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission: Between $6 to $12
More info: If you’d like to learn more information about the Colorado RV Adventure Travel Show, click here.
4. Free Day at the Plains Conservation Center in Aurora
What: Highs are expected to be in the mid 50s this weekend, a great opportunity to go out and enjoy what Colorado nature has to offer! Take in six miles of hiking trails where you’ll be able to spot Colorado wildlife for free.
Where: Plains Conservation Center, 21901 East Hampden Avenue
When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: Free
More info: For more information about the free day at the Plains Conservation Center, click here.
5. The 112th National Western Stock Show
What: The National Western Stock Show is back for another year in the Mile High City. The shows features nearly 30 professional rodeo performances and several horse and livestock shows. The show will go on through January 19.
Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street
When: Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 through Friday, Jan. 19, 2018
Admission: Varies; Check the show’s ticket website for more information
What: Ice skate, fall, get up and repeat! Across from the Christkindl Market, you’ll find downtown Denver’s annual ice skating rink, so bring the whole family or that special someone for a fun night! Skate rentals are $8 ($6 for children 12 and under). If you bring your own skates, you get in free. There will be free days specifically for children.
Where: Skyline Park
When: Nov. 21, 2017 through Feb. 14, 2018
Admission: $8 for skates, but free if you bring your own.
What: The City of Loveland is ringing in the holiday season with its inaugural Winter Wonderlights at the Chapungu Sculpture Park. The park boasts the only 20-inch LED mappable Christmas tree in the Centennial State. You can also find food vendors, and performances from several groups in the region.
When: Nov. 18, 2017 through January 7, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Chapungu Sculpture Park, 5971 Sky Pond Drive