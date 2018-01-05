National Western Stock Show and more: 7 best things to do in Denver this weekend

DENVER -- Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some family friendly events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area this weekend.

1. First Friday Art Walks across Denver

What: Come and enjoy the local art scene at Denver’s five art districts: Arts District Santa Fe, Golden Triangle Museum District, the Tennyson Street Cultural District and the RiNo Arts District.

Where: Denver Arts Districts (several locations)

When: Monthly on the first Friday of every month, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info: Check each district’s website for more information

2. Denver Art Museum Free Day

What: Enjoy free admission to the Denver Art Museum. Note that special exhibitions will require a ticketed admission.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Avenue Parkway, Denver, Colo.

When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info: denverartmuseum.org

3. Colorado RV Adventure Travel Show

What: Looking to get away soon? The annual Colorado RV Adventure Travel Show is stopping in Denver to give travel aficionados ideas for their next road trip. There will also be workshops, show specials and affordable travel packages for the whole family.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street

When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission: Between $6 to $12

More info: If you’d like to learn more information about the Colorado RV Adventure Travel Show, click here.

4. Free Day at the Plains Conservation Center in Aurora

What: Highs are expected to be in the mid 50s this weekend, a great opportunity to go out and enjoy what Colorado nature has to offer! Take in six miles of hiking trails where you’ll be able to spot Colorado wildlife for free.

Where: Plains Conservation Center, 21901 East Hampden Avenue

When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

More info: For more information about the free day at the Plains Conservation Center, click here.

5. The 112th National Western Stock Show

What: The National Western Stock Show is back for another year in the Mile High City. The shows features nearly 30 professional rodeo performances and several horse and livestock shows. The show will go on through January 19.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street

When: Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 through Friday, Jan. 19, 2018

Admission: Varies; Check the show’s ticket website for more information

More info: http://www.nationalwestern.com/

6. Ice skate at Skyline Park on the 16th St. Mall

What: Ice skate, fall, get up and repeat! Across from the Christkindl Market, you’ll find downtown Denver’s annual ice skating rink, so bring the whole family or that special someone for a fun night! Skate rentals are $8 ($6 for children 12 and under). If you bring your own skates, you get in free. There will be free days specifically for children.

Where: Skyline Park

When: Nov. 21, 2017 through Feb. 14, 2018

Admission: $8 for skates, but free if you bring your own.

More info: http://www.downtowndenver.com/places/skyline-park

7. Enjoy Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights

What: The City of Loveland is ringing in the holiday season with its inaugural Winter Wonderlights at the Chapungu Sculpture Park. The park boasts the only 20-inch LED mappable Christmas tree in the Centennial State. You can also find food vendors, and performances from several groups in the region.

When: Nov. 18, 2017 through January 7, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Chapungu Sculpture Park, 5971 Sky Pond Drive

Admission: Free

More info: Visit the City of Loveland's website for more information about this holiday celebration.

Have an event you’d like for us to tell viewers about? Send an email to oscar.contreras@kmgh.com so he can put your event on the list.