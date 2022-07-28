Nail salon for men opens in Michigan

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — A nail salon in Livonia, Michigan, is helping men put their best foot forward.

Joanne and Rodrick Byrd are the people behind Just for Hym.

“Just like we wanna see people well groomed, I want to be well groomed as well,” customer Keith Bradley said.

Bradley said he's gone to a nail salon before, but it's usually been with a significant other.

“Since the divorce, I haven’t felt like super comfortable just to walk into a salon to do this so having something just for men was great,” he said.

Joanne calls it a judgment-free zone, where men talk and get pampered.

“Because, you know, men don’t have a place that they can actually go to get pampered just in the midst of themselves," she said.

Joanne said many of their clients have been first-time nail-salon goers.

“Actually I had a client that his wife dropped him off and when she came in she was like, 'Wow! I’ve never seen your feet look like that!' So it makes us feel good to know that we are doing a great job and a great service to make you look better, feel better, overall," she said.

In addition to nail services, the salon also offers facial treatments, eyebrow and beard trims.

"It’s like going to a barbershop almost, you know, just for men," Bradley said. "You can come in here chop it up. You know, talk sports— just kinda hang out."

This story was originally reported by Jeddy Johnson on wxyz.com.