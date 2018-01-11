Denver Zoo's ‘Zoo Lights' to sparkle with holiday fun this December

Tropical Discovery's 75+ degree temperatures warm Zoo Lights visitors on cold Colorado nights.

Denver7

Most zoo animals choose to sleep inside at night, but there are some animals you may see during a visit to Zoo Lights

Denver7

Carvers at the Denver Zoo go through more than 9,000 lbs of ice during Zoo Lights' month long run

Denver7

Denver Zoo visitors will go through more than 10,000 gallons of hot chocolate served in 30,000 souvenir cups during the one month run of Zoo Lights

Denver7

Workers start setting up the holiday lights at the Denver Zoo months in advance.

Denver7

You can see holiday lights and even a few animals when you visit Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo during December.

Denver7

Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo kicks off Friday, December 1. Zookeepers say the lights and night time visitors don't really bother the animals.

Denver7

The Denver Zoo says they can tell you many things about zoo lights from how many sculptures there are to the gallons of hot chocolate they serve. But ask them to count the actual number of lights they install each year -- they don't really know.

Denver7

For the first time ever, the Denver Zoo will be closed on both Thanksgiving & Christmas days.

Denver7
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DENVER – The Rocky Mountain region’s largest holiday lighting event is coming back for the 27th year to the Mile High City.

Experience at light safari with 60 brilliantly-illuminated acres of lights, featuring more than 130 animated animal sculptures that swing through trees, jump across lawns, hide in bushes and appear in places where they’re least expected.

For the first time, guests will also be able to control some of those sculptures at special, interactive stations at the Zoo’s Giraffe Meadows area. The idea behind this new exhibit is to get guests thinking about what makes a habitat a home for animals.

Additionally, the Zoo will display its second annual commemorative sculpture, a life-size Amur tiger, in honor of The Edge, the Zoo’s new tiger habitat that opened back in March of this year.

Other festivities include a chance to meet Santa Claus, live animal demonstrations, carolers, delicious holiday treats at warming stations scattered throughout the Zoo.

Denver Zoo’s “Zoo Lights” will run nightly from December 1 through December 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; a special preview weekend will take place on Nov. 24 and 25. For more information about ticket pricing, click here.

