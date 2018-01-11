Denver Zoo's ‘Zoo Lights' to sparkle with holiday fun this December

Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 5:59PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 5:59PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 5:59PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:43PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:43PM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:43PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:43PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 12:43PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 12:43PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 11:23AM MST expiring January 11 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 6:51PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
DENVER – The Rocky Mountain region’s largest holiday lighting event is coming back for the 27th year to the Mile High City.
Experience at light safari with 60 brilliantly-illuminated acres of lights, featuring more than 130 animated animal sculptures that swing through trees, jump across lawns, hide in bushes and appear in places where they’re least expected.
For the first time, guests will also be able to control some of those sculptures at special, interactive stations at the Zoo’s Giraffe Meadows area. The idea behind this new exhibit is to get guests thinking about what makes a habitat a home for animals.
Additionally, the Zoo will display its second annual commemorative sculpture, a life-size Amur tiger, in honor of The Edge, the Zoo’s new tiger habitat that opened back in March of this year.
Other festivities include a chance to meet Santa Claus, live animal demonstrations, carolers, delicious holiday treats at warming stations scattered throughout the Zoo.
Denver Zoo’s “Zoo Lights” will run nightly from December 1 through December 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; a special preview weekend will take place on Nov. 24 and 25. For more information about ticket pricing, click here.