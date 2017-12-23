Aurora charity helps feed, clothe the homeless this holiday season

DENVER -- Every Friday night for the last four years Being the Hands and Feet of Jesus, Feeding the Homeless in Denver travels from Aurora to downtown Denver near the Denver Rescue Mission and passes out food, clothing, bibles and prays with the homeless. They serve about 70 people every week depending on the weather.

Everything comes out of pocket and they are all volunteer-based. This week, they brought along something special for the holidays: Carolers.

Watch this story from Denver7 photojournalist Josh Whitston above.