Here's everything you need to know ahead of Denver Comic Con 2018

DENVER – Geeks of Denver, rejoice! Denver Comic Con is returning to the Mile High City this June and it promises to be a bigger event that ever before.

Here’s what you need to know to prepare ahead of this year’s con. Note: This article contains major spoilers for Game of Thrones. You’ve been warned.

1. There’s more to do at DCC 2018 than ever before

From meeting your favorite celebrities – including Khal Drogo – to finding original art created by more than 400 artists to experiencing a massive section dedicated to kids and teenagers – Denver Comic Con 2018 promises to have something for everyone during its 25 sessions and nearly 750 hours of celebrity events, cosplay contests, workshops and more.

2. Opening Night will have you laughing your face off

Denver Comic Con 2018 starts on Friday, June 15 – and on Opening Night, you’ll get a chance to rock out to music from The Aquabats and laugh as three stand-up comedians (Eliza Skinner, Ken Reid, and Adam Cayton-Holland) get you in the mood for a whole weekend of festivities.

All the fun will take place at the Captain Colorado Stage.

3. You may not have to wait a whole year to see Game of Thrones… or at least, some of their actors

The last season of Game of Thrones won’t be airing until 2019, but you won’t have to wait more than a year to see them right in front of your eyes.

Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo), Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran Stark/Three-Eyed Raven) and Kristian Nairn (Hodor), will all be hosting panels starting at 1 p.m. at the Captain Colorado Stage.

Other big names coming to DCC 2018 include Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter series), KJ Apa (Riverdale), and Mark Sheppard (Supernatural) and Jim Davis (Garfield)

To view a full schedule of all the celebrity panels taking place at the Denver Comic Con 2018, click here.

4. There will be a TON of pop culture panels

Seriously. A ton. I’m not even joking. From LEGO building to exploring the edge of the solar system with NASA, there will be a lot to entertain geeks and the not-so-geeky at Denver Comic Con this year.

For a full list of all the events, click here.

5. If you’re a fan of the written word, Booktopia is for you

The biggest names in genre, fantasy, sci-fi and Young Adult literature will, of course, be at Denver Comic Con 2018. Just imagine: You’ll get a chance to meet hundreds of authors as well as shop around for titles you’ve been wanting to read from Cindi Madsen, Julie Wetzel, Peter Meredith and many more.

Booktopia will be taking place on the east side of the Colorado Convention Center (close to the Blue Bear statue)

6. Learn everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Cosplay

As with previous years, Cosplay Canyon will also be a huge part of Denver Comic Con 2018.

There will be a bunch of panels on how to dress your best, the ins and outs about applying makeup, “how to train your Cosplay,” how to stay on budget even if you’re looking to out-do everyone else with a cool outfit, and much more.

For a full list of all Cosplay-related events, click here.

7. If you’d like a (former) Broncos player to read to you, head over to the PCC Kids Lab

That’s right, (former) Broncos safety David Bruton will be attending this year’s Denver Comic Con to read to tiny Broncos fans. But that’s not all – you can also create a superhero costume, learn to draw Garfield with Jim Davis, meet Yoda (WHAT?!) and do so much more.

For a full list of those events, click here.

Denver Comic Con 2018 will be held at the Colorado Convention Center from June 15 through June 17. Tickets range from $44 to 93.50 for adults.