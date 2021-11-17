Twisted Sister guitarist says men should take prostate cancer seriously

TAMPA, Fla. — According to the CDC, one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. It doesn’t have to be deadly, but it often is when gone untreated. One famous musician is looking to change that by combining his rock and roll past with an educational campaign.

"I’m a prostate cancer survivor, my brother is a prostate cancer survivor, our father died of prostate cancer. So, it’s obviously something that is very near and dear to our hearts,” said Jay Jay French, the founder and lead guitarist of the hard rock band Twisted Sister.

While he can still rock with the best of them, Jay Jay’s focusing his energy now on a national education campaign called, “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” playing off Twisted Sister's most famous song.

The campaign raises awareness about the importance of screening and early detection of prostate cancer. This is important to him because he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.

“I certainly didn’t want to hear it, but I knew if it happened what I was going to do and how I was going to deal with it because I prepped myself for it.”

Jay Jay said it was hard talking about his diagnosis in the beginning, but now he is advocating to make more men aware of the dangers of prostate cancer and the importance of regular screenings, especially if prostate cancer runs in your family, you’re African American, or over the age of 50.

“And if I could be a spokesperson and say ‘Guys, get on with it! Learn about it. Advocate for yourself. Talk about it.’ Then, I’ve done my job.”

